1 of the alleged mothers of Future’s children drops paternity case

One of the women who claimed that Future fathered her child has suddenly dropped the paternity suit against him in an Atlanta court, the media has reported.

Cindy Parker of Dallas, one of the two women who had filed lawsuits against the “Percocet and Stripper” rapper to establish fatherhood and child support, has withdrawn her case, according to Bossip.

The entertainment publication states that Parker has filed what is called a “non suit” against Future, whose real name is Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn. This decision by her attorney means that Parker no longer wishes to pursue the case to prove Future, 36, is the father of her child, Legend.

As rolling out has previously reported, Parker and Eliza Reign, aka Eliza Seraphin, had conducted a DNA test with each other’s toddlers. The result of the test proved that their young children had more than a 99 percent chance to be related. Both Parker and Reign filed separate paternity suits that claimed Future is the father of their children.

Parker’s desire to dismiss the case without explanation probably means that the two sides have come to an undisclosed settlement, according to Bossip.

Reign, on the other hand, continues to pursue her paternity case against Future. The boyfriend of socialite Lori Harvey is already the father of six children by five women.