Lil Nas X says he wants to give sex with women ‘a try’

Breakout rap star Lil Nas X has become as famous for online trolling as he is for his record-breaking Billboard hit “Old Town Road.”

Therefore, no one knew what to make of the 21-year-old Atlanta born rapper, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, when he blared this blunt message over the social media airwaves.

Of course, this comes just two days after Nas X said Tekashi 6ix9ine was “kinda cute,” when the disgraced New York rapper debuted his latest video since being granted early release from prison.

Of course, Lil Nas X’s story is akin to a fairytale, as he rocketed to the top with the award-winning “Old Town Road” set the record with 17 consecutive weeks atop the Billboard charts.

“Over 28,000 songs have debuted on the #Hot100 in its 60-year history. 1,086 songs have hit No. 1. 38 songs have spent 10+ weeks No. 1. 3 songs have spent 15+ weeks at No. 1. 1 song has spent 17+ weeks at No. 1: @LilNasX ft. @billyraycyrus, ‘Old Town Road,'” Billboard tweeted in July 2019.

“Old Town Road” surpassed the previous record set by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s “Despacito,” featuring Justin Bieber, and Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men’s “One Sweet Day,” at 16 consecutive weeks in the No. 1 spot on the Hot 100 chart. “One Sweet Day” ruled the charts in 1995-96, and “Despacito” replicated the feat in 2017, according to Billboard.