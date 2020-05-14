Ahmaud Arbery killers had confrontation with Black man days prior to shooting

The Ahmaud Arbery murder case continues to take new twists and turns.

Twelve days prior to Abery’s murder, his alleged killers had a confrontation with another Black man at the same house in Brunswick, Georgia, according to Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Diego Perez, a person who lives close to the house, which currently is under construction, was asked by the homeowner to watch the residence at times. On Feb. 11, 2020, a man was on the property. Perez went there along with Gregory McMichael, 64, and his son Travis McMichael, 34, and confronted the man.

Perez claims that the man was Arbery, but a surveillance video released by the homeowner shows a man with a lighter complexion than Arbery’s.

The homeowner also revealed that no items were taken from the home during the Feb. 11 incident.

On Feb. 23, Arbery was killed while jogging a few miles from his Brunswick home after he passed houses in the neighborhood of Satilla Shores.

The McMichaels stalked Arbery in a pickup truck, claiming that he looked like someone who had been breaking into homes in the neighborhood. Arbery, who was unarmed, was shot and killed after he was confronted by the McMichaels. For 74 days, neither was charged with a crime.

A video of the fatal encounter was eventually released, sparking national outrage and protests. Many have questioned why it took so long for the McMichaels to be arrested.

On Monday, May 11, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr named Cobb County District Attorney Joyette Holmes as the special prosecutor in the case.