Ahmaud Arbery supporters march to his accused killers’ home in Georgia (video)

One day after it was announced that the Georgia Bureau Investigation would launch an investigation into the murder of Ahmaud Arbery, hundreds of his supports marched to his alleged killers’ home in Brunswick, Georgia.

Video of the crime was available to police officers on Feb. 23, 2020, but the footage was finally released on Tuesday, May 5.

Arbery was allegedly killed by a White father, Greg McMichael, and his son Travis McMichael, on Feb. 23.

While jogging a few miles from his home in Brunswick, Georgia, Arbery passed the majority-White neighborhood of Satilla Shores, according to the Atlanta Journal-Consitution.

The father and son followed Arbery while in a pickup truck after claiming that they saw someone who looked like him commit a burglary on a surveillance video. Instead of calling the police, the two White men took the law into their own hands and confronted Arbery. During the confrontation, Arbery was shot fatally in the chest. He reportedly was unarmed at the time.

GBI agents will now conduct an independent probe.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden described the shooting as “cold-blooded murder” and called for Arbery’s family to receive justice.

On Thursday, May 7, Arbery’s family attorney, Ben Crump, will join rolling out’s “A.M. Wake-Up Call” show to discuss the case at 9 a.m. EST. The morning show airs on rolling out‘s Facebook page.

