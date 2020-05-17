Why Ahmaud Arbery may have been searching for water before he was killed

More details are emerging in the Ahmaud Arbery murder case. An additional video was released on the evening of May 15 which may provide a better idea of why Arbery stopped at a house that was under construction in Brunswick, Georgia.

The video was from Dec. 17, 2019, and shows a young man roaming near the home. After leaving the home, the young man jogged away. The identity of the person in the video has yet to be confirmed.

J. Elizabeth Graddy, the attorney for homeowner Larry English, shared insight on why Arbery and others stop at the home, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Graddy said there is a dock behind the home and a water source near the front of the home. According to the surveillance video from December, the man walked to both areas before leaving.

Graddy also said that nothing was stolen from the home. She also said the surveillance camera captured multiple people walking inside the home and on the property. Two cameras recorded a White couple entering the home, and two White kids who appeared to be preteens.

On Feb. 11, 2020, the camera captured a man on the property who was approached by Gregory McMichael, 64, and his son Travis McMichael, 34. The confrontation ended that day without violence.

However, on Feb. 23, Arbery was killed while jogging a few miles from his Brunswick home. Video footage from the home’s security camera revealed that he was at the home moments before his death.

The McMichaels pursued Arbery in a pickup truck, claiming that he looked like someone who had been breaking into homes in the neighborhood. Arbery, who was unarmed, was shot and killed after he was confronted by the McMichaels. For 74 days, neither was charged with a crime.

A video of the fatal encounter was eventually released, sparking national outrage and protests. The McMichaels were eventually arrested and are awaiting trial for murder and assault.