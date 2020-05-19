T.I. mocks Tiny for letting Kandi Burruss control Xscape reunion

Tameka “Tiny” Harris became annoyed with her mogul husband T.I. after he mockingly suggested that Kandi Burruss has been controlling the group Xscape’s reunion.

However, when Harris later mulled over Tip’s words, she sort of agreed with the Grand Hustle boss.

During the May 18 episode of “T.I. & Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle,” Tip and Tiny verbally sparred after he said he believed that, despite the group’s members’ proclamations that they are independent thinkers, Burruss appeared to be “running the show.”

The Harris matriarch was feeling some kind of way after she learned that Burruss had talked about doing another Xscape album before talking to the rest of the group. Burruss previously had been hesitant to hold such discussions with the rest of Xscape, angering Harris.

Another member of the 1990s breakout group, LaTocha Scott, said she also was taken aback by Burruss’ online revelation. Even though Harris said her husband could be a “butth—” about how he communicates his thoughts, she had to admit the self-proclaimed King of the South was “kind of right” about Burruss’ ways.

Therefore, Harris set off to clear the air or have a showdown with Burruss.

“If you remember, the last time we spoke, you were like….don’t ask me about that s—,” Harris said with irritation in her voice. “That was our last conversation with you. You haven’t even come to the girls and said, ‘Hey guys, I changed my mind.’ That’s puzzling to people who really know how you feel.”

Burruss explained that it was just a misunderstanding and that she did send out a group text saying she was down with making new music, but it went unanswered.

After checking for receipts, Harris had to admit she received the texts but just missed them.

“I swear I never saw that text,” Tiny said. “I’m bad at texts in general. I get cussed out by my own husband for not answering.”