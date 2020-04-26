Kandi Burruss says cast members stormed off the virtual ‘RHOA’ reunion

Kandi Burruss sounded like a woman returning from war when she recapped the hyper-hysterical experience from the first “Real Housewives of Atlanta” virtual reunion show.

Because of social distancing directives, the cast members and Bravo producer Andy Cohen filmed the reunion from their homes. And, according to the 43-year-old former Xscape singer and songwriter, things started off at level 10 and only escalated from there.

The show was taped on April 23 and is scheduled to air on May 10 and, according to Burruss, will included plenty of fireworks.

“I think some people still have more to say. Some people walked out,” Burruss told Hollywood Life in an Instagram Live interview. The arguments and animus got so heated that several women walked away from their computer screens.

“I’m not going to lie. Well, for me, it was aggressive. I would say aggressive because I mean the arguments were going so crazy sometimes that Andy [Cohen] is trying to get us to stop and he can’t because we’re not in the room with him so nobody can stop us from talking or saying what we need to say, so people are just going for roadkill when they say what it is they need to say until finally some of us had to be muted.”

According to blogger Love B. Scott, the reunion show featured multiple shouting matches between the likes of Kenya Moore and NeNe Leakes over her alleged extramarital affairs; over Snake-Gate, between Porsha Williams vs. Eva Marcille; and between Tanya Sam vs. Kenya Moore.