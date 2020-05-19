Wendy Williams taking ‘some time off’ from her show

Wendy Williams is stepping back from her talk show because of her Graves’ disease.

The 55-year-old star has still been working from home on new episodes of her program, but now it has been confirmed that “The Wendy Williams Show” will go on hiatus due to health issues related to the autoimmune disease, which she was diagnosed with in 2018.

A spokesperson said: “Recently, Wendy has been dealing with symptoms from her Graves’ disease which is causing fatigue.

“In consultation with her doctor and as a precautionary measure, she will be taking some time off as she continues to receive treatment.

“We look forward to welcoming Wendy back soon and continuing the [email protected] shows,” the statement continued. “More updates on a return date will follow.”

