WWE star Shad Gaspard found dead days after swimming at Venice Beach

Shad Gaspard had one request before he reportedly died — “Save my son.” The former WWE star was found dead by investigators after his body was washed ashore on May 20 at Venice Beach in Los Angeles, according to KTLA.

Gaspard’s body was found three days after he went for a swim at the beach on Sunday, May 17, 2020, with his 10-year-old son. While swimming, Gaspard, 39, and his son were both hit with a wave and swept out to sea.

A lifeguard spotted Gaspard and his son about 5o yards away from the shore and went to rescue the pair. However, the lifeguard was only able to grab Gaspard’s son. In his last words, Gaspard reportedly told the lifeguard, “save my son,” before he was pulled away by another wave.

Gaspard, an Atlanta native, got his first break as a bodyguard for Britney Spears, Mike Tyson and Sean “Diddy” Combs.

In the mid-2000s, Gaspard eventually became a wrestler for the WWE as a member of the Cryme Tyme duo. After success in the WWE, Gaspard pursued an acting career and appeared in notable films such as Get Hard and Think Like A Man Too, as well as the television shows “Big Time Rush,” “The Game,” and “Key and Peele.”

Gaspard was married to the fitness model, Siliana Gaspard. Thousands have shared their condolences on social media.

My prayers and hope for Shad Gaspard’s wife, son and family during this unthinkable time. Man, this is a tough one. A really tough one.

Great guy. — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 20, 2020