Netflix’s “The Main Event” stars up-and-coming young actor Seth Carr as Leo, a kid who dreams of becoming a WWE pro wrestler. With his devoted grandmother, played by Tichina Arnold, by his side and a magical mask, the dream is closer than he thinks. Rolling out spoke with Carr and Arnold about their fun new project, which is currently streaming on Netflix.

Jeandra LeBeauf Jeandra LeBeauf is an Inglewood-based Sports & Entertainment reporter & Producer.