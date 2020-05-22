The Weeknd reschedules ‘After Hours’ tour

The Weeknd has rescheduled his upcoming tour.

The “Blinding Lights” hitmaker was due to kick off his “The After Hours Tour” next month, but he now has pushed the event back a whole 12 months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He confirmed the news in a statement on his Instagram, adding the caption: “see you when it’s safe (sic)”

The statement reads: “The Weeknd is rescheduling his highly anticipated The After Hours tour until 2021. New dates for the tour … will commence in June of 2021 beginning in Canada and taking him through the US and EU with more dates to be announced soon.

“All tickets will be transferable to the newly scheduled dates. The tour asks ticket holders to please hold onto your tickets as they will be honored for the new dates. If you are a ticket holder and cannot make the new show, you will receive an email directly allowing you to request a refund. (sic)”

New Orleans was the only date to be axed, due to availability issues.

The tour will kick off on June 12, 2021, in Vancouver, followed by shows in several U.S. cities, including Chicago, Detroit, Boston, Washington and Miami.

The 30-year-old singer also will head to Europe to play gigs in France, Belgium and Czech Republic.

He is to play four dates at London’s The O2 from Oct. 25 to Oct. 31, followed by a show in Newcastle on Nov. 3.

And the tour will conclude in Germany’s capital city, Berlin, on Nov. 11 next year.