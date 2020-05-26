Doja Cat still on the defense after the internet threatens to cancel her (video)

Doja Cat is on the defense after being hammered for a plethora of things, including palling around with White supremacists and mocking police brutality via a song she actually recorded entitled “Dindu Nuffin.” The 24-year-old posted a letter on May 25 to address the madness, then followed it up with an Instagram live video where she does her part to explain everything from her heritage to her hair.

She began by apologizing for the apology letter because it wasn’t exactly prepared by her. She, of course, is a business.

“The apology that I posted is absolutely an edited piece, from me and the people I work with. Like any business, like any conglomerate, there would be many people trying to protect what’s going on. And that’s exactly what we were trying to do.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Doja Cat (@dojacat) on May 24, 2020 at 8:10pm PDT

The hashtags #DojaCatIsOverParty and #DojaCatIsCanceled, among others, have emerged in protest of the rapper, singer whose real name is Amalaratna Zandile Dlamin. Bearing roots from Africa, Doja expressed how painful the backlash has been.

“That s— hurts my feelings,” the Los Angeles native said. “Seeing people come for me, seeing people come for my character, just like any of you guys, it wouldn’t feel good to me. So I avoid social media.”

#DojaCat talks about the chat room she participates in & racism. pic.twitter.com/2TEH5H85ra — theJasmineBRAND (@thejasminebrand) May 26, 2020

View the entire 30-minute video after the jump.