Black woman in Michigan punched in the head repeatedly by White sheriff (video)

Another video has emerged of a Black person being physically abused by a cop. On May 26, 2020, Sha’Teina Grady El and her husband, Dan Grady El, were at the scene of a shooting in Ypsilanti Township, Michigan, according to The Detroit News.

The incident began after officers arrived on the scene and found a 34-year-old female gunshot victim. While attempting to create a barrier between the crime scene and civilians, the officers attempted to remove Sha’Teina and Dan from the scene. But after the two allegedly refused to leave the scene, a white Washtenaw County sheriff’s deputy was filmed punching Sha’Teina in the head multiple times and using a taser on her husband, Dan.

The two were eventually arrested and taken to the Washtenaw County Jail.

The video, which was released on the same day as George Floyd’s untimely death, eventually went viral and sparked outrage in Ypsilanti Township and on social media. Many believe that it serves as another act of violence against unarmed Black people.

The deputy, who punched Sha’Teina, was reportedly placed on administrative leave. His name has yet to be released.

“We are finders of facts,” the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “We want to seek the truth, find the facts, and provide all the context. What was going on, what was the specific resistant behavior, what was the officer’s attempts at use of force. We’re going to respond to that.”

View the video below: