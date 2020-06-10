Beyoncé close to landing $100 million deal with Disney in exclusive movie deal

The Lion King star Beyoncé is said to be in discussions with Disney over a $100 million deal, which could see her land three new projects, including a spot on the Black Panther 2 soundtrack.

The superstar singer voiced Nala in last year’s The Lion King reboot and sang a new version of “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” on the soundtrack. It is thought if discussions with Disney go well she could land a spot on the soundtrack for 2021 Marvel movie Black Panther 2.

A source said: “Beyoncé has become a major player for Disney and is the perfect fit for their brand. She’s worked on a number of projects for them, including voicing Nala in the reboot of ‘The Lion King,’ and now they’re keen to secure her for more projects.

The 38-year-old star is also thought to be discussing the possibility of lending her voice to some Disney+ documentaries.

The source told The Sun newspaper: “As part of the deal they are also trying to get her team to agree to have Beyoncé voicing some of the new documentaries coming to Disney+. The negotiations are still ongoing but it’s the final details that are being [figured] out now.”

In April, Beyoncé made a surprise performance on ABC’s “Disney Family Singalong” to sing “When You Wish Upon A Star” from the animated classic Pinocchio.

Before she started singing, Beyoncé said: “I’m very proud to be a part of the Disney family. And to help present the Disney Songbook Singalong in partnership with Feeding America, I’d like to dedicate this song to all of the healthcare workers who’ve been working tirelessly to keep us healthy and safe. We greatly appreciate you.”

After she finished her performance, Beyoncé added: “Please [hold] onto your families tight. Please be safe, don’t give up hope. We’re going to get through this, I promise. God bless you!”