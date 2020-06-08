Beyoncé discusses racial injustice, sexism and failure in speech to 2020 grads (video)

Barack and Michelle Obama hosted their “Dear Class of 2020” virtual graduation ceremony via YouTube on Sunday, June 7, 2020.

The Obamas invited a host of celebrities, including Alicia Keys and Beyoncé, to congratulate and uplift this year’s graduating class.

The program featured a performance by Lizzo, accompanied by the New York Philharmonic. She played a rendition of “Pomp and Circumstance” on the flute as images from Black Lives Matter protests were shown behind her.

Queen Bey opened up by applauding the youth for speaking and acting loudly in response to the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.

“You have arrived here in the middle of a global crisis, a racial pandemic and worldwide expression of outrage at the senseless killing of yet another unarmed Black human being. And you still made it,” she said.

“The killings of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and so many others have left us all broken. It has left the entire country searching for answers. We’ve seen that our collective hearts, when put to positive action, could start the wheels of change. Real change has started with you, this new generation of high school and college graduates who we celebrate today.”

The mother to Blue Ivy, 8, and 2-year-old twins Rumi and Sir also discussed the sexism she has faced a female artist.

“Not enough Black women had a seat at the table,” she said. “So, I had to go and chop down that wood and build my own table. Then I had to invite the best there was to have a seat. That meant hiring women, men, outsiders, underdogs, people that were overlooked and waiting to be seen.”

Beyoncé also shared her response to the question she is often asked about the key to her success.

“Put in their work,” she said. “There may be more failures than victories. Yes, I’ve been blessed to have 24 Grammys, but I’ve lost 46 times. That meant rejection 46 times. Please don’t ever feel entitled to win. Just keep working hard.”

Finally, the “Formation” singer encouraged the class of 2020 to fight on because a change is on the horizon.

“You are on the brink of a huge world shift,” she shared. “Look how far you’ve come and how much you contributed. Keep pushing. Forget the fear, forget the doubt, keep investing and keep betting on yourself. And congratulations.”

You can watch Beyoncé’s full speech below.