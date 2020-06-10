 Skip to content

Bryce Dallas Howard enlists actor Will Smith and “SNL” star Kenan Thompson for her documentary film Dads, an intimate look at primary parenting from the father’s point of view. Directed by Howard, the film spotlights six fathers from around the world. Smith, Thompson and other high-profile dads also share their personal stories of fatherhood. Rolling out spoke with Howard about the documentary’s look at parenting from a different perspective. Dads premieres on Apple TV+ on Friday, June 19, 2020.

Bryce Dallas Howard enlists Will Smith, Kenan Thompson to showcase fathers

June 10, 2020

Mourners attend public memorial for George Floyd in Houston (watch live)

The Titan Games

Cari Champion returns to NBC’s hit competition show ‘The Titan Games’

Cari Champion

Cari Champion says we should never shy away from uncomfortable race discussions

Mike Phillips details Stevie Wonder’s role on a classic hip-hop cover remake

Political strategist W. Mondale Robinson says Blacks must vote

Rep. Hank Johnson: ‘Now is the time for police accountability legislation’

Kevin Hart, T.I., Tiffany Haddish attend George Floyd’s memorial (watch live)

Nia Miranda details encounter with White women defacing property during protest

Watch rolling out AM Wake-Up call June 3, 2020

Former President Barack Obama addresses the death of George Floyd (watch live)

Jeandra LeBeauf

Jeandra LeBeauf is an Inglewood-based Sports & Entertainment reporter & Producer.