Bryce Dallas Howard enlists actor Will Smith and “SNL” star Kenan Thompson for her documentary film Dads, an intimate look at primary parenting from the father’s point of view. Directed by Howard, the film spotlights six fathers from around the world. Smith, Thompson and other high-profile dads also share their personal stories of fatherhood. Rolling out spoke with Howard about the documentary’s look at parenting from a different perspective. Dads premieres on Apple TV+ on Friday, June 19, 2020.