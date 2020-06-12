Dave Chappelle reacts to George Floyd’s death, rips Candace Owens in ‘8:46’

Dave Chapelle released a surprise stand-up special, today, June 12, that addresses the issues of the moment. The title, “8:46,” is a joint collaboration between Chappelle and Netflix, which can also be also streamed on YouTube.

The titled serves as a reminder of the time former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on George Floyd’s neck before he died on May 31. During the 27-minute special, filmed on June 6 at an outdoor venue in Yellow Spring, Ohio, Chappelle unsurprisingly addressed the issue of Floyd’s death, racism in sports and Candace Owens.

“This man kneeled on a man’s neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds,” Chappelle said, visibly upset. “Can you imagine that? That kid thought he was going to die. He knew he was going to die. He called for his dead mother. I only saw that once in my life: my father, on his death bed, called for his dead grandmother. When I watched that tape, I understood that this man knew that he was going to die. People filmed it. I don’t understand how all of these police could have their hands in their pockets. What are you signifying that you can kneel on a man’s neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds and feel like you wouldn’t get the wrath of God?

Chappelle blasted Fox News host Laura Ingram who infamously said LeBron James, who is often outspoken in terms of social issues, to “shut up and dribble.”

“She [Ingram] told my friend LeBron to ‘shut up dribble,'” Chappelle said. “LeBron is the best in the world at something. She’s not good at anything but being a regular a– White b— with a platform.”

The comedian also took aim at Candace Owens for bringing up Floyd’s criminal past after he died.

“I saw Candace Owens try to convince White America, ‘Don’t worry about it. He’s a criminal anyway,’” Chappelle said. “I don’t give a f–- what he did. I don’t care if he personally kicked Candace Owens in her stanky p—-. I don’t know if it stinks, but I imagine it does. If I ever find out, I’ll let you know for sure. I’ll tell like Azealia Banks.”

Chappelle, who obviously received calls to speak about the uprising in America, shared his thoughts on if celebrities should be forced to speak during this time.

“Answer me, do you want to see a celebrity right now?” Chappelle said. “Does it matter about a celebrity? No. This is the streets talking for themselves. They don’t need me right now. I kept my mouth shut, and I’ll still keep my mouth shut, but don’t think my silence is complicit.”

View “8:46” after the jump (NSFW).