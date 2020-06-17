Colin Kaepernick placed on ‘workout list’ for NFL team

Former star quarterback Colin Kaepernick has been given his first and clearest indication that he may be able to work his way back into the NFL for the first time since 2017.

It is perhaps no coincidence that the team to put Kaepernick on its “workout list,” is coached by a Black man, Anthony Lynn, NFL.com reports. Lynn has openly supported Kaepernick’s silent and nonviolent protests — long before it became in vogue.

Lynn put the controversial former quarterback on the “workout list” despite the fact that the Chargers have three quarterbacks already on their roster. It was made clear, however, that being placed on the “workout list” does not imply the Charges are looking to actually bring him in or replace one of the QBs they have.

“I haven’t talked to him, (but) he fits the style of quarterback that we want,” Lynn said, according to NFL.com. “We’re happy with the three quarterbacks that we want, but you can’t have enough on the runway.”

The icy relations between Kaepernick and the NFL has thawed in recent weeks in light of the racial awakening the country is undergoing. There has been a nationwide insurrection in many American cities, that continue to this day, following the passing of George Floyd.

San Diego’s gesture comes two days after the NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said he’d “welcome” Kaepernick back into the league.

“Well, listen, if he wants to resume his career in the NFL, then obviously it’s gonna take a team to make that decision,” he in an interview on ESPN. “But I welcome that, support a club making that decision, and encourage them to do that.”