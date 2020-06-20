Al B. Sure breaks down while sharing touching memory of Andre Harrell

Andre Harrell was one of the most influential music engineers of our time. The late music executive, who started the record label, Uptown Records, had a major role in developing the careers of Heavy D & The Boyz, Mary J. Blige, Teddy Riley, Notorious B.I.G., Sean “Diddy” Combs and more.

One of the artists whose careers he truly impacted was Al B. Sure. The R&B singer and songwriter, who had hits like “Nite and Day,” “The Sweet Garden” and “Off On Your Own (Girl),” became the first platinum artist on Uptown Records.

Sure and artist developer Dyana Williams, who helped to establish June as Black Music Month, joined the rolling out A.M. the Wake-up Call to discuss their friend Harrell, who recently passed away on May 8, 2020.

Watch the video after the jump.