Fans irate Diddy invited Amy Schumer and Shaun King to ‘family meeting’ (video)

Music and media mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs incited quite the social media frenzy when he called for an”emergency family meeting” on Zoom and invited White comedian Amy Schumer to the virtual gathering.

Diddy, 50, who is the founder and owner of Revolt TV, invited several nationally prominent personalities to address the myriad of racially charged episodes that have exploded across the country in the past few weeks.

The tidal wave of blowback that Diddy received from Schumer’s appearance on Revolt TV was striking. This despite the fact the comedian wants the infamous “Central Park Karen,” Amy Cooper, to suffer greater consequences than she already has for calling 911 to make a false report against Black birdwatcher Christian Cooper.

“She lost her job, and she’ll never get another one,” Schumer said of Cooper who was immediately fired from her VP job at an investment firm.

“But I want worse for her,” Schumer said, adding that by faking distress that was supposedly caused by a Black man “could have led to real physical harm or death.”

Despite Schumer’s symbolic and verbal support for equality, some fans nevertheless stated that she was out of place at such a forum:

me: maybe amy schumer, a rich white woman, shouldn’t be the first person to have a platform to talk about police brutality someone on twitter: YOU’RE THE FEMALE DON JR. https://t.co/Qcz7U9F2fE — gofundme is not healthcare🌹 (@samanthavolume6) May 28, 2020

However, others on Twitter stated that Schumer not only had a right to be there but also that her presence was a necessity.

Check out the video of the conference, moderated by renowned former ESPN personality Jemele Hill and attended by former TMZ reporter Van Lathan along with writer and activist Shaun King.

Check out a sampling of the debate raging about Schumer’s appearance and, to some extent, the inclusion of the often-controversial King:

Amy Schumer and Talcum X have something in common. They both stole from Black people. One stole jokes. The other stole money. pic.twitter.com/aSdjPBffvh — Mr. Cookie Juice (@mrcookiejuice) May 28, 2020

Anyone questioning why Amy Schumer was included on .@Diddy's panel is ignoring one thing… Amy is social media gold. Her name draws impressions like a magnet… like a BIG magnet. Since the ZOOM event was promo'ed on line that makes a whole lot of sense.. gotta know your media https://t.co/1wBTFF9EWo — billy kravitz (@wilkravitz) May 28, 2020

Portrait Nation @ Amy Schumer pic.twitter.com/VCa1Fv0VPu — sarah (@heavenIydreamer) May 28, 2020

This opportunistic buffoon invited Amy Schumer .. pic.twitter.com/DBDTMdIivs — IDoChildishGambino'sStunts (@_ThatsMyWord_) May 28, 2020

Want to see some funny Tweets? Amy Schumer getting dragged by the black community.

Shaun King is Talcum X. I can’t.

That dude is such a fraud. https://t.co/CqC3WVULcf — Joe Biden’s Brain🎃🧜🏿👩🏾‍🦽👞👞🦕🍄🥝⛄️ (@JoeBidenSaid) May 28, 2020

Diddy trolling you people. A man was just killed by a police officer in front of the world and Diddy, the biggest opportunist in hip hop, is using it to troll you people. Really? Amy Schumer AND Talcum??! He just wants attention. pic.twitter.com/NFiHGcxW4w — Media Critic (@critical_media) May 28, 2020

Amy Schumer is being demeaned & degraded for having the nerve to accept an invite for a real discussion about racism by those who expect tolerance from everyone but themselves. She didn't say anything bad. She just showed up. This is why there can never be an honest discord. — Cabowabo522 (@Cabowabo522) May 28, 2020

@Diddy has Shaun King and Jemele Hill interviewing Amy Schumer??? Wth https://t.co/rLeOuVn9ob — Dude von Dudenstein (@DonnyMassa) May 28, 2020

Can we all just cancel Amy Schumer already? I thought we caught her stealing jokes from comedians better than her, why is she still revelant? — 💞SunniApplePie//The Prophecy💞 (@SunniApplePie) May 28, 2020

Ummmm Diddy …I don’t think white people even wanna hear what Amy Schumer has to say🤷🏻‍♀️ — Twinkie Junkie (@twinke_junkie) May 28, 2020

LMAOO Amy schumer AMY SCHUMER out of all people,,,,,, Amy SCHUMER I g t g pic.twitter.com/3gC7fGu9X4 — 𝓡𝓸 (@Ro_1_8) May 28, 2020