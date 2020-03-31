Media maven Dyana Williams is a devoted ambassador for Black music

Dyana Williams is the CEO of Influence Entertainment where she provides personalized strategic media coaching and lifestyle coaching. Over the last decade, Williams has expanded her portfolio to include artist development. She has engineered media strategies for Rihanna, T.I., Janelle Monáe and more.

Williams is the host of “Afternoon Delight,” a daily broadcast on Radio One Philadelphia’s Classix 107.9, and “Soulful Sunday with Derrick Sampson.”

Williams is also a weekly contributor to an entertainment segment “Chasing News with Bill Spadea,” which airs on Fox 5 in New York City as well as WWOR TV in New Jersey.

Rolling out is committed to bringing awareness to successful women leaders in our community. We spoke with Williams as a part of our Women’s History Month recognition.

How would you describe your brand in three words?

My brand is about: empowerment, enlightenment and about personal [and] professional evolution.

How can women change the narrative of negative stereotypes as it pertains to Black women?

Black women can change the narrative of negative stereotypes as it pertains to one another, it may sound simple, but it is plausible. Replacing negative energy with positive thoughts and actions can make a substantial difference. Let’s spread sisterly affection.

Let’s celebrate not denigrate each other.

Respect: Aretha said it best when [she] sang that one. We don’t have to be home girls, we can have our differences, however let’s focus on our commonalities.

Send your love. Write a handwritten love note. Use your social media platforms to exalt, not fault.

Support female-owned and led businesses. Recycle your dollars to support other Black women.

Join and be engaged in female sororities, organizations and endeavors that reflect your beliefs, [and that] support our communities.

Mentor other Black women. Show them the way to go.

