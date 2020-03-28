Author Tonya Bolden knows how to combat negative stereotypes of Black women

Tonya Bolden is an author, editor, and co-author of more than forty books. Bolden received her bachelor’s degree from Princeton University and her master’s degree from Columbia University. Her latest book is Changing the Equation: 50+ US Black Women in STEM.

Rolling out is committed to bringing awareness to successful women leaders in our community. We spoke with Holmes as a part of our Women’s History Month recognition.

How would you describe your brand in three words?

History, history, and history.

Briefly describe your daily responsibilities.

My daily responsibilities include writing, researching, and the ever-important rewriting.

How can women change the narrative of negative stereotypes as it pertains to Black women?

Women can change the narrative of negative stereotypes as it pertains to Black women by educating themselves about the wondrous contributions Black women have made to the nation, and to the world.

What historical organizations for women do you belong to or admire? Why?

The women’s organizations I greatly admire include the National Council of Negro Women founded by the epic Mary McLeod Bethune. I admire NCNW for its faithfulness and relentless work in empowering Black women.

Name three women #HERstory (history) makers you’d like to thank for their contributions to society.

I would like to thank … Mary McLeod Bethune, educator Nannie Helen Burroughs, and educator and politician Shirley Chisholm.

As a woman #HERstory (history) maker, what do you want your legacy to be?

I would like to be remembered for chronicling, with depth and texture, Black life upon these shores.