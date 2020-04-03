Adrienne Walker, Ph.D., aims to leave legacy as successful Black woman in STEM

Adrienne Walker, Ph.D., is a South Jersey native who studies cancer biology.

Walker has worked for several medical communication companies as a medical writer and publication manager. As a medical affairs manager, she was responsible for the scientific agenda of international and domestic medical education programs.

Over the past decade, she has worked in medical affairs at large and niche pharmaceutical companies that specialize in novel treatments of cancer patients. She has also been published in several key peer-viewed journals analyzing specific proteins in the proliferation of prostate cancer.

Rolling out spoke with Walker about her career, her inspiration and her legacy.

How would you describe your brand in three words?

Agility, kindness and creativity.

What are two responsibilities that you have when it comes to being true to who you?

Never allow anyone to take you out of your character or reject your value. Don’t be so hard on yourself, and allow yourself to fail.

Throughout history, fashion has changed with every decade. Who would you say is your favorite iconic fashionista of all time? Why?

Grace Jones was fearless and still is. She was determined to make her mark and did not seem to care if you were bothered. She owned her femininity and sexuality before our woke culture even appreciated it.

What two things can you share that you’ve learned from failure or being uncomfortable?

I have learned that imposter syndrome is real, and most women will have some version of it. When you find yourself in a room or at the seat of the table, do not assume that “they” are better equipped than you. Most of them are just “faking it till they make it.”

The words “yes” and “no” are very powerful. How can women use both words to help themselves excel in life?

Say, yes. It might not be your first instinct, but lean into those fears and potentially learn from them.

Say no. Value your time and make sure you aren’t doing something only to please others.

What is one female-inspired quote or phrase that you like to live by?

“When someone shows you who they are, believe them.” — Maya Angelou

This doesn’t require action, but it is essential to have a long memory to succeed in this world.

