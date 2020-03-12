Procter & Gamble’s Breann Davis pushes the culture with My Black is Beautiful

Breann Davis is the senior brand manager for multicultural haircare at Procter & Gamble. Davis received her Master of Business Administration in marketing, management, strategy, management, and operations from Northwestern University.

Davis is the leading force behind Procter & Gamble’s “My Black Is Beautiful” platform, committed to promoting positive representation of Black people and Black culture.

We spoke with Davis about her role with Procter & Gamble and how she plans to continue to push My Black is Beautiful.

What mission or cultural insights made you decide to get involved in the hair business?

I wasn’t one of those who came into this with the initial goal of working in haircare. This was career number two. When I got my MBA, my goal was really to seek out consumer packaged goods in a general sense, so that I could fall in love with my job and the consumer I was serving. My mentors showed me the way to haircare. The love comes from the passion that I have. Every single day, I think about my hair struggles and wins. Every day that I can make that journey easier for women like me is a win.

How do you remain relevant in the mind of the consumer?

Haircare and beauty are highly competitive. I think what it takes to win is the ability to adapt to your situation, think creatively and operate in a startup mentality. That means always listening to your consumers, trying to figure out what their unmet needs are and not being afraid to fail. When you’re in a space and you’re creating, failure is always an option. You learn and iterate and implement the things you learned into the next thing.

What is your strategy for creating a global impact with My Black is Beautiful?

It’s been a 14-year journey and for 13 years, there were no products. The first step is to remember why we exist in the first place and it’s beyond selling products. The mission of MBIB is to celebrate blackness and to empower us to be ourselves and feel like we have space where we can unapologetically be ourselves. The product launch was rooted in that and listening to the folks walking the halls at P&G and responding to the fact that we felt like we could launch a product that makes you feel good at the same time that it nourishes your hair. Going forward, it’s about continuing to do that and staying true to our mission. One of my passion points is getting MBIB out there, so finding what else we can do, how we can support things that uniquely affect our community, and then trying to expand that beyond the United States. There are big things in store for My Black is Beautiful.

Could you give us more information on My Black is Beautiful?

I encourage you to go to our website MBIB.com.