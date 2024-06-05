Maximillian Hamilton is the founder and CEO of the Rogue Media Group, a marketing and advertising agency based in New York. Hamilton’s vision has led him to help Fortune 500 companies, small businesses and nonprofit organizations with their branding strategy, customer acquisition and corporate social responsibility initiatives as well as their diversity, equity and inclusion ones.

Hamilton’s number-one mission is to provide the best service and create value and trust with the customers. He spoke with rolling out about business principles, his leadership style and his curiosity about technology.

What three business principles would you share with future entrepreneurs that you’ve learned throughout your career?

When you start a business, the number one reason why you go into business is to solve a problem. Not every other answer is great. There’s no right or wrong reason why you’re going into business, but the number one reason why you start a company is to solve a problem. Look at the major corporations like Uber and Airbnb. A lot of the companies were created because there was a challenge in the marketplace, and they needed to address it. Number two, do not go in alone; collaborate. Great minds collaborate. If I knew what I know now when I started my company, I would collaborate with people who have the talent that I lack. Three, always watch your money. Watch what you spend [and] watch what you invest [in], meaning vendors and partners.

How would you describe your leadership style?

My leadership style is to hire the best people, pay them well and let them do their job. However, when you run a small business — let’s be clear — you have to always be hands-on because no one’s passionate about your business like you are. This is not a Fortune 500 company, where you have tons of people in management and leadership and 1,000 employees. When you are a small business owner, you always have to have your hands on stuff. I don’t tell people what to do because I’m paying you to do something; I know what you’re doing. But you still gotta have your eyes on things because, if you don’t, things will fall through the cracks. People are thinking, “It’s an IBM. I’m not going to do this.” I still like to look at the total picture.

Why do you think executives should be curious about technology and business opportunities?

In 2024 — with all the artificial technology and every minute there is a new AI platform — you no longer have the luxury to [not] be curious. Technology takes your business to the next level but you have to learn the basic fundamentals. Learn about technology and how it applies to your business, no matter what kind of business you have. It can be a nonprofit, a small business or a hair salon. I was looking for a barber in Atlanta, and my Uber driver was like “Here’s an app.” Barbers have apps now.

It also depends on who your customers are. The customer wants to know that you’re innovative because the competition is going to eat you alive. I’m not saying go and spend $100,000 on technology, but you should have social media management tools like ChatGPT. A lot of this stuff comes at a minimum cost. You have to invest in technology — the customers demand it.