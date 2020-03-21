Mara Brock Akil reveals why Black women inspire her best work

Mara Brock Akil understands the importance of telling stories from the Black female perspective when it comes to love, life and romance. Since the late 1990s, Brock Akil has worked in TV and film, beginning her career as a writer for “The Jamie Foxx Show” and “Moesha” before serving as executive producer on the hit shows, “Girlfriends” and “The Game.”

She would go on to create the critically acclaimed shows “Being Mary Jane” and “Love Is.”

During a recent interview with rolling out, Brock Akil shared how Black women have inspired her work.

Why is it important for you to create work that inspires Black women?

This is my tribe. What’s beautiful about Black women is that before we even know how to help ourselves, we’re always thinking about how to be better and how to serve more. I think my message is a bit of trying to remind ourselves to be good to ourselves first while in the quest of being better, more ambitious and more successful. I’m hoping that we can also talk about being more present for ourselves.

Click continue to read more.