Tara Jenkins explains why failure should never be deemed ‘final or fatal’

Tara Rawls Jenkins, Ed.D., is the very definition of a sister with superpowers. A graduate of Clark Atlanta University, she earned her bachelor’s in mass media arts, and then a master’s in biblical studies at Moody Bible Institute. Jenkins continued her educational and spiritual quest when she secured a Doctor of Education in leadership at Southern Baptist Theological Seminary.

As the founder of Ministrymates.org, she equips the wives of ministers and pastors with the tools to excel in the ministry. Most recently, Jenkins authored Enoughness: The Journey To Discovering Who You Already Are and shared some telling bits of wisdom we just had to share.

How would you describe your brand in three words?

Creative. Christ-centered. Culturally relevant.

How can Black women change the narrative of negative stereotypes as it pertains to themselves?

We as women must responsibly platform what we want to see as our representation in the world. We must model what we want our daughters, little sisters and mentees to mimic. We must celebrate each other allowing our unity to become our strength that is unbreakable.

