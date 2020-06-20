Willow Smith proud of her generation’s response to BLM movement

Willow Smith is proud of her generation’s response to the Black Lives Matter movement.

The “Whip My Hair” singer is pleased to see people her age standing up for what they believe is right, as people protest across the United States, and the world, over the mistreatment of Black people, sparked by the murder of George Floyd by a police officer.

She said: “I feel like right now, [this is] the first time I’ve ever seen so many people on the same page. On one hand, that’s really inspiring and gives me a lot of hope and on the other hand, it kind of feels like, just now? … We’re blurring the lines … and kids are growing up with this understanding that you can be whatever you want and you’re not defined by your oppression, or your gender or your color.”

And Willow has urged for cancel culture to be stopped as she insists shaming doesn’t “lead to learning.”

She added: “This is so prevalent right now. I’m seeing people shaming others, like saying really terrible things. Shaming people for what they are choosing to say or shaming people for not saying anything at all. If we really want change, shaming doesn’t lead to learning.”

Her mother Jada also admitted she found herself with a mix of pain and anger as she watched the video taken of George Floyd being murdered in Minneapolis.

Speaking on a “Red Table Talk” special, she said: “When I watched the George Floyd video, just the amount of restraint just for me to remain steady. I don’t think that people understand the amount of pain and then the anger that goes along with it and the trauma.”