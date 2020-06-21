Brian Lee says the Bible is his playbook for fatherhood

Brian Lee is a man of God, a husband, father, teacher and coach. He has been married for 16 years and has two children. Rolling out spoke to Lee about his approach to fatherhood what it has taught him and why the Bible is his playbook.

What legacy are you leaving for your children and the children of your community?

I want my children and the children in my community to know that “You matter” and “You are loved.” Your voices and opinions matter, even if it’s not popular. At the end of each day, God loves you and I love you.

How have these times affected the way you speak to your children with respect to racism?

This has opened up an opportunity for me to truly listen to my children, and not just talk to them about my feelings with respect to racism. They’ve shown me that that they have really great insight.

As a father and a life coach, describe your playbook.

My playbook is the Bible. There’s Scripture to handle every situation, no matter how simple or complex. The more you study it, the more equipped you are to handle life’s situations. It doesn’t mean that it will be easy, but you will have what you need to be victorious.

