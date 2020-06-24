Black star athlete refuses to play until Mississippi state flag changed

Kylin Hill stands as one of the top running backs in the NCAA. The Mississippi State University standout scored 10 touchdowns last season and is projected to be a first-round NFL draft pick in 2021.

However, Hill believes it’s time for Mississippi to make a change. In a move that could cause a huge financial shift, Hill revealed that he would sit out his senior season at MSU if the state of Mississippi continues to fly the Confederate symbol within the state flag.

“Either change the flag or I won’t be representing this State anymore,” Hill said in a tweet.

He was responding to a tweet by Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves, who claimed that a second state flag would divide citizens. “Over the weekend there has been a proposal floating amongst some in the legislature to create a second Mississippi flag. Let’s call it the ‘Separate but Equal’ flag option. While well-intentioned I’m sure, it does not meet the threshold,” Reeves tweeted.

During recent uprisings across the nation, more people have been calling for the removal of Confederate symbols and statues. While some states and cities have used laws to remove statues and symbols, some citizens have come together to forcibly remove statues that pay homage to Confederate soldiers and slave owners.

The NCAA banned all championship events from states that use the Confederate symbol. Mississippi currently stands as the only state in America that still has the Confederate battle flag as part of its official state flag design.