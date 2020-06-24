Camille Cosby says White women have history of false claims against Black men

Camille Cosby, the wife of Bill Cosby, had some choice words for the “Me Too” movement. She recently shared her thoughts on the women’s movement against sexual abuse and assault and also spoke about her husband’s prison sentence.

In her first major interview since Bill Cosby’s sentencing, Camille Cosby took aim at White women who have historically made false claims against innocent Black men.

“The #MeToo movement and movements like them have intentional ignorance pertaining to the history of particular white women — not all white women — but particular white women, who have from the very beginning, pertaining to the enslavement of African people, accused Black males of sexual assault without any proof whatsoever, no proof, anywhere on the face of the earth,” Camille Cosby said during an interview with ABC News.

She continued, “And by ignoring that history, they have put out a lie in itself and that is, ‘Because I’m female, I’m telling the truth.’ Well, history disproves that, as well, and gender has never, ever equated with truth. So, they need to clean up their acts. And it’s all of us as women who have not participated anything nefarious — we know how women can lie. We know how they can do the same things that men do — that some men do — because there are good men and bad men. There are good women and bad women.”

Camille Cosby also shared information about Bill Cosby’s health as it relates to COVID-19. In April 2020, the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections revealed that Cosby did not qualify for an early release.

“Based on the criteria exempting sex offenders and knowing his highly publicized case, he would not qualify,” a rep from the Pennsylvania DOC said in a statement.

Camille Cosby said that her husband remains free of COVID-19, but his chances of catching the virus will increase the longer he’s incarcerated.

But Bill Cosby could have an opportunity for an early release after Pennsylvania Supreme Court agreed on June 23 to hear part of his appeal.

Camille Cosby is hopeful that her husband will be granted an early release.

“My first reaction is hopefulness, possibilities,” Cosby said during her interview. “The state’s highest court … has said, ‘Wait a minute. There are some problems here. They can be considered for an appeal. I’m very, very pleased.”