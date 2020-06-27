Tyler Perry donates brand-new van to homeless charity, Project U First

Tyler Perry has donated a van to Project U First, a charity in Atlanta, Georgia, that helps people experiencing homelessness.

The 50-year-old actor, writer, and director has handed over a 2020 Ford Transit XL Cargo Van to Erica Wright, the founder of non-profit organization Project U First, which helps to provide much-needed provisions to those sleeping on the streets.

Erica revealed the news on social media, after Tyler was alerted to the charity’s mission after witnessing a news piece on the organization.

She said in a Facebook Live video: “Hey guys, I told you I had some exciting news today. Yesterday, after we aired on Channel 2, Tyler Perry called and told me he was going to donate a van. I am so excited.”

Erica was handed the keys to the car before breaking down in tears, as the generous donation means she’ll now be able to help more people in need.

She captioned the clip: “Mr. Perry what you do for the community is truly amazing! May God continue to bless you and keep you in perfect peace. God’s Grace is Sufficient.”

Project U First helps provide the basics for “health, hygiene and love” to those in need, and during the coronavirus pandemic, Erica has been making sure homeless people in Atlanta, Georgia, have had the necessary products to keep themselves safe.

Tyler’s donation comes after he recently offered to pay for the funeral of 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks, who was shot by police at a Wendy’s parking lot and passed away as a result of his injuries after undergoing surgery.

Police had received a complaint that a man, later identified as Rayshard, was asleep in his car while parked in the Wendy’s drive-thru, and after he resisted arrest, the police officer deployed a Taser and a struggle ensued, resulting in Rayshard being shot.

Following Rayshard’s death, the officer who shot him, Garrett Rolfe, was fired, while another officer involved in the incident, Devin Brosnan, was placed on administrative duty, and Atlanta police chief Erika Shields resigned.

Perry will also be putting money into college funds for each of Rayshard’s four children — Mekai, 13, Blessing, 8, Memory, 2, and Dream, 1.