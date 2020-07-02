Jay-Z’s Made in America festival canceled

Jay-Z‘s Made in America festival has been canceled.

The 50-year-old hip-hop legend has made the decision to ax the popular event, which was due to take place between Sept. 5 and Sept. 6 at the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia because of the COVID-19 crisis in the U.S.

The hitmaker is instead encouraging everyone to focus on the fight for racial equality following the Black Lives Matter protests — which were sparked by the death of unarmed Black man George Floyd in police custody.

The music extravaganza — which has previously been headlined by the likes of Nicki Minaj, Kendrick Lamar, Rihanna, and the rapper’s wife Beyoncé — will return for Labor Day weekend next year.

In a statement, Jay’s label Roc Nation said: “2020 is a year like no other. We are in a pivotal time in this nation’s history. Collectively, we are fighting parallel pandemics, COVID-19, systematic racism and police brutality. Now is the time to protect the health of our artists, fans, partners and community as well as focus on our support for organizations and individuals fighting for social justice and equality in our country. Therefore, the Made In America festival will be rescheduled for Labor Day Weekend 2021.”

No artists had been announced for the 2020 event.

Those who purchased tickets will be able to use them for the 2021 festival, and ticketholders unable to attend will be able to seek a full refund from Live Nation.

The statement added: “If anyone would prefer a refund, an email will be sent to request one. For any further ticket inquiries, please reach out to the point of purchase.”