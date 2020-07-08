Gabrielle Union urges NBC to ‘do more’ to address workplace harassment

Gabrielle Union has insisted NBC needs to do more to address workplace harassment.

The 47-year-old actress — who previously filed a complaint about “toxic” behavior on the set of “America’s Got Talent,” which she quit after just one season because of the alleged racial bias and discrimination she faced — praised the network for its new plans to tackle the issue but doesn’t think the ideas go far enough.

She tweeted: “Great start by NBC to recognize the need to not turn away & ignore racial & gender discrimination on programs like #AGT

“More changes are needed, however. Like stopping executives from intimidating talent from sharing their experience of racism in their own workplace investigations. (sic)”

Union’s comments came in the wake of an article in The Hollywood Reporter, which claimed NBCUniversal TV and streaming chairman Mark Lazarus had sent a memo to staff, in which he detailed the company’s move to expand protections for employees against toxic workplace environments on shows produced by both the network and third-party companies.

