Javicia Leslie will replace Ruby Rose as Batwoman on CW series

Javicia Leslie is set to replace Ruby Rose as Batwoman.

The 33-year-old actress will become the first black woman to portray the CW superheroine on TV and is set to play a brand new alter ego, Ryan Wilder.

In a statement, the “God Friended Me” star said: “I am extremely proud to be the first Black actress to play the iconic role of Batwoman on television and, as a bisexual woman, I am honored to join this groundbreaking show which has been such a trailblazer for the LGBTQ+ community.”

The series was thrown into chaos in May, when lead actress Rose, 34, announced she would be stepping down from the role of Kate Kane and her alter ego, the titular Batwoman, after one series.

Kane was a lesbian, and showrunner Caroline Dries previously explained that this alter ego was not going to be recast, while she teased that her disappearance will be “one of the mysteries of season two.”

She said: “As a lesbian who’s been working as a writer for the past 15 years, I’m well aware of the ‘Bury Your Gays’ trope, and I have no interest in participating in it.

“That’s why it’s important to me as the showrunner to clarify any misinformation out there about Kate Kane and recasting Batwoman.

“Like you, I love Kate Kane — she’s the reason I wanted to do the show. We’ll never erase her. In fact, her disappearance will be one of the mysteries of season two.”

Warner Bros. described the new caped crusader as “likable, messy, a little goofy and untamed.”

Rose has congratulated Leslie on landing the role and said she will enjoy working with the “amazing cast and crew,” while she admitted she “can’t wait” to tune in to see the new season.

Alongside a picture of the actress, she wrote on Instagram: “OMG!! This is amazing!! I am so glad Batwoman will be played by an amazing Black woman. I want to congratulate Javicia Leslie on taking over the bat cape. You are walking into an amazing cast and crew. I can’t wait to watch season 2 you are going to be amazing !! (sic)”

The CW series is expected to return next January.