Why ‘BMF’s’ Bailey Tippen is the rising star everyone should know about

Since the age of five, Bailey Tippen has been in front of the camera showing off her bright and exciting personality. As time went on, that personality got her on some of the biggest stages, most notably 50 Cent’s “BMF“series. Tippen plays Tina, a street-smart woman helping with intel in Atlanta.

Tippen spoke with rolling out about why she started acting and playing in “BMF.”

Where did your love for acting come from?

From a young age, I just always liked to talk a lot. I would get in trouble a little bit for talking too much but my mom kind of saw that as a power. She asked me if [acting] was something I was interested in, and I tried it and I loved it. I loved entertaining people. I tried theater and I loved that, and then we decided to go into film. That’s what I’ve stuck with.

Were there any childhood stars that you looked at when you were young?

As a kid, I used to always like watching Disney, but it was to the point where I didn’t know that was acting. I knew that was something that I wanted to do, and I was really interested.

When did you first hear about “BMF”?

The first time I heard about it, I had people that watched the show. They were like, “Yeah, that’s a good show,” and I was like, “Okay.” A few days after that, I ended up getting an audition request for it, so I was like, “woah,” because when I get auditions and I know it’s a show that’s actually on TV already, I love to do my research, so that’s exactly what I did. When I watched the show, I was binge-watching everything. They do such a great job with the storylines and the plots and everything to where it’s just so easy to get into, so I love the show. I was like, “Yeah, this is definitely something. I want to audition.”

How does the audition process work for you?

When you have an agent, they get you the auditions, and they find the auditions that are best fit for you, or sometimes the casting directors will also send it to the agents and are like, “Hey, we want her to audition for this; we think this is best for them.”

Tell us about your character.

Tina is like the little sister of the group. She’s sassy. She’s almost like the know-it-all, but she’s well-wise beyond her years. She is first introduced to the storyline in season two as Monique’s younger cousin in town from Morris Brown College, and then eventually she ends up showing the guys around Atlanta. For season three, we get to see her a lot more with the Atlanta crew, and she’s bringing Intel for Meech and looking out for the crew.