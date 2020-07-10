Jada Pinkett Smith admits to relationship with August Alsina (video)

Jada Pinkett Smith has revealed that she did once have a relationship with singer August Alsina.

On Friday, July 10, 2020, Pinkett Smith and husband Will Smith appeared on a new episode of her “Red Table Talk” web series, where they finally cleared the air about Alsina and his claim that a romantic relationship occurred between him and the actress.

“One of the reasons I wanted to come to the table, the media, the headlines, we specifically never said anything,” Will Smith said. “We were purposely never saying anything. We specifically never said anything. Coming to the table, we just felt like it got to the point where you gotta say something.”