Jada Pinkett Smith admits to relationship with August Alsina (video)
Jada Pinkett Smith has revealed that she did once have a relationship with singer August Alsina.
On Friday, July 10, 2020, Pinkett Smith and husband Will Smith appeared on a new episode of her “Red Table Talk” web series, where they finally cleared the air about Alsina and his claim that a romantic relationship occurred between him and the actress.
“One of the reasons I wanted to come to the table, the media, the headlines, we specifically never said anything,” Will Smith said. “We were purposely never saying anything. We specifically never said anything. Coming to the table, we just felt like it got to the point where you gotta say something.”
Pinkett Smith, who had previously denied having a relationship with Alsina, came clean.
“It’s a situation that I consider private,” she said. “This is a very personal journey that became very public…Four-and-a half years ago, I started a friendship with August, and we actually became really, really good friends. And it all started with him just needing some help, me wanting to help his health, his mental state.”
The couple revealed they were separated at that time.
“I was done with you,” Will Smith added.
“We broke up. We decided that we were going to separate for a period of time,” Pinkett Smith shared.
“And then what did you do, Jada?” Smith asked.
Pinkett Smith admitted that a relationship began between her and Alsina.
“From there, as time went on, I got into a different kind of entanglement with August. One thing I want to clean up… about you giving ‘permission,’ which is… the only person that can give permission in that circumstance is myself,” she said.
In the end, Smith and Pinkett Smith said they decided to stay together through that trying ordeal.
“Through that particular journey, I learned so much about myself and was able to really confront a lot of emotional immaturities, emotional insecurity, and I was really able to do some really deep healing,” Pinkett Smith said.
“And as I came through and started to realize certain things about you and I, he decided to break all communication with me, which was totally understandable,” she added. “And I let that be and hadn’t talked to him since, so it is a little weird that all this stuff is coming out now since this was several [years ago].”
Watch the full “Red Table Talk” episode after the jump.