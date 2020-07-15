Porsha Williams charged with felony and held without bond

Porsha Williams’ participation in peaceful protests in central Kentucky was befitting of her proud civil rights lineage, but it now has landed her behind bars with a felony charge and no bond.

The longtime “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star, 39, was taken into custody where she was slapped with three charges after demanding state officials expedite the legal process on behalf of slain EMT worker Breonna Taylor.

Williams, 39, and “Love and Hip Hop: New York” star Yandy Smith, were among the 87 people arrested outside the home of Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

Because they encroached on the AG’s home en masse, Cameron had the police round up the throngs and haul them off to the county lockup. Williams was charged with felony “intimidating a participant in the legal process,” according to The Blast. She was also charged with criminal trespass, a third-degree misdemeanor and disorderly conduct, a second-degree misdemeanor.

Williams will see a judge on Wednesday, July 15, where she is expected to receive bond and released.

Taylor’s case has become an international cause célèbre after the 26-year-old was slaughtered in a hail of bullets months ago by undercover Louisville cops back on March 13. The plainclothes officers executed a no-knock warrant and busted in her home in the middle of the night and eventually shot her eight times, killing her instantly. The cops not only invaded the wrong address, no drugs were ever found in Taylor’s home.

The case’s glacial pace has incited indignation from all corners of the celebrity world, including the likes of Beyoncé, Viola Davis, Cardi B, John Legend, Jada Pinkett Smith, Selena Gomez, Nick Cannon, Amy Schumer, Kehlani and others, according to The Insider. Ellen Degeneres and Jonathan Van Ness donated money for what would have been Taylor’s 27th birthday on June 5, while Kanye West offered to pay Taylor’s legal fees.