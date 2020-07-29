Zendaya ‘speechless’ after 1st Emmy nomination

Zendaya is “speechless” after she was nominated for her first Emmy.

The 23-year-old actress is up for the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series accolade for her role as Rue Bennett in the HBO series — which was executive produced by rapper and actor Drake — and faces stiff competition from Jennifer Aniston (“The Morning Show”), Olivia Colman (“The Crown”), Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”), Laura Linney (“Ozark”) and Sandra Oh (“Killing Eve”).

The Greatest Showman star hailed the honor as “a beautiful acknowledgment.”

Taking to Instagram, Zendaya gushed: “I’m honestly speechless, my heart is just overflowing with love and gratitude.

I’m so incredibly honored to work beside the talented people that I get to call family. I am a small piece of a big beautiful puzzle and I’m so proud of all of you.

“Thank you to everyone out there who’s watched and given our show life.

Thank you @samlev00 @hbo @a24 for everything and @televisionacad for this beautiful acknowledgment, thank you, thank you, thank you. We out here Emmy nominated y’all!!”

“Euphoria” is also shortlisted for five other prizes, including Outstanding Music Composition For a Series and Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics.

