Adele praises Beyoncé, shows off svelte figure on social media (photo)

Singer Adele has a serious girl crush on pop goddess Beyoncé and the British-born superstar put her love for her idol on display once again for her 38 million Instagram followers.

Adele paid the ultimate compliment by wearing an outfit similar to the one Beyoncé, 38, sports while posing in front of her TV that’s playing Queen Bey’s new visual album, Black Is King.

Adele, 32, is simultaneously flossing the 100-pound weight loss that makes her virtually unrecognizable to her millions of fans worldwide.

Adele Laurie Blue Adkins is one of the top-selling artists in the world in the new millennium, but as rolling out has reported on several occasions, she frequently and unabashedly heaps effusive praise on Queen Bey.

A few years ago, the “Hello” singer ranted emphatically in support of Jay-Z’s wife because of the one very conspicuous vacancy on Beyoncé’s trophy shelf: an Album of the Year Award at the Grammys.

“I felt like it was her time to win,” Adele told reporters in the 59th Annual Grammy Awards pressroom in 2017, according to rolling out. “What the f— does she have to do to win Album of the Year? That’s how I feel.”

She also told Time magazine in 2015 that she has no problem letting the world know that she “worships” Beyoncé: “Anyone who knows me knows that my main priority in life outside of my child is Beyoncé,” she said resolutely.

“Beyonce is the most inspiring person I’ve ever had the pleasure of worshipping,” she continued testifying to Time. “Her talent, beauty, grace and work ethic are all in a league of their own. I appreciate you so much! Thank God for Beyoncé.”