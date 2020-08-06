Keke Palmer announces reboot of Disney classic ‘The Proud Family’

“The Proud Family” is back and with new characters like Keke Palmer.

On Thursday the streaming service Disney+ and Palmer announced the highly anticipated reboot “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder.”

The actress went to social media to share the exciting news with her fan base.

Alongside a photo of a brown skin cartoon character with braids holding up her fist, she wrote, “There’s a new girl coming to town!”

She introduced her new character who bears obvious resemblances to the successful actress. “Prepare to fall in love with 14-year-old activist Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins, voiced by ME!!!”

Maya is the perfect character for Palmer, who showcased her activism earlier this year during nationwide Black Lives Matter protests following George Floyd’s death.

While the Penny Proud, Suga Mama, LaCienega Boulevardez, and the other original characters are set to be a part of the show, Palmer will provide an interesting storyline.

The announcement earned an overwhelming response. The show, which aired from 2001-2005, was a staple for Black kids.

Celebrities like singer SZA, Yara Shahidi, Ryan Destiny didn’t hesitate to share their support of the reboot.

Her fans also responded, affirming their excitement.

“So so dope! Congratulations,” said one person.

“Pre-teen me is screaminggggg,” said another fan, as she reflected on her childhood.

Another said, “Omg this is what we needed ily queen.”

There isn’t an official release date but this is definitely something to be on the lookout for.

The cast is set to discuss the original show and the reboot during the NAACP ACE Festival, on August 6, 2020.