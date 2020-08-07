Daniel Kaluuya to play Black Panther revolutionary Fred Hampton (trailer)

“You can murder a revolutionary, but you can’t murder a revolution,” says Fred Hampton, the chairman of Illinois’ chapter of the Black Panther Party in the new the film, Judas and the Black Messiah.

On Thursday, Aug.6, Warner Bros. Pictures’ released the trailer for the film that follows the life of Hampton leading up to his 1969 assassination.

Director Shaka King and Black Panther producer Ryan Coogler are bringing the historic tale to life with the help of Hampton’s son, Fred Hampton Jr.

In the trailer, we see Oscar-nominated actor Daniel Kaluuya, who portrays Hampton executing a call and response, where he exclaims: “I am! A revolutionary!” Meanwhile, we see the workings of “Atlanta” actor Lakeith Stanfield who plays William O’Neal, the undercover FBI informant who infiltrated the Black Panther Party and helped Chicago police raid Hampton’s home.

“Chairman Fred Hampton is somebody whose life work and the story of his assassination has been relevant since the day it happened,” Coogler said at a joint conference of the National Association of Black Journalists and National Association of Hispanic Journalists.

Other cast members include Ashton Sanders, Lil Rel Howery, and Martin Sheen. Although there is no official release date, the film is expected to be released exclusively in theaters in 2021.

View the full trailer below.