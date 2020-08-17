A look inside the all-new 2020 BMW M235i Gran Coupe

Big engines come in small sizes — and the all-new 2020 BMW M235i proves just that.

BMW has lived up to its slogan as “the ultimate driving machine” with the new 2020 BMW M235i. This compact ride is perfect for city-dwellers and even better for summer road trips.

This week, the team at rolling out took BMW’s new M235i for a spin and discovered a few things about why this four-door coupe is ahead of the curve.

Position of power

BMW maintained its signature face with the “kidney grille” along with incredible M Series stability. You’ll find a fully-capable 2.0 4-cylinder engine topping over 300 hp and 332 pound-feet of torque. The Gran Coupe also comes with a 10mm lower ride height to complement sports-like handling.

Style points

BMW has sharpened the overall look of their vehicles with sleek lines and narrower lighting features. The M235i fits perfectly into the new design circle with full-led front and rear lights.

If you’re looking for a more aggressive look, the available Shadowline package includes extended gloss black accents and exclusive rims that are sure to turn heads.

Bells and whistles

The sporty-ride has an interior that won’t disappoint. The M235i was truly made for the driver in mind while providing a ton of features. Both drivers and passengers will enjoy a panoramic sun-roof, 10 speaker sound system and available M Series seats.

BMW also made the M235i with luxury in mind by adding Dakota Leather and illuminated accent lights throughout the cabin.

Technology

Apple Car-Play is just the surface of this gran coupes technology. Behind the M-Series steering wheel is a 8.8 inch instrument that can be accessed by voice-command for driver convenience.

Driver’s also will enjoy upgraded map-data and traffic alerts across a 8.8 inch info-display.

Price

If you love fast rides — be prepared to spend a good amount on this coupe. Although sedans aren’t as popular as the hot-selling SUVs in today’s auto market, this one is a must-buy. You can have all of the luxury and speed you want for $45,500. Even at that price, this fun-to-drive coupe is well worth it.