The 2023 Cadillac LYRIQ delivers a sporty and responsive feel for all drivers

If you’re looking that car of the future, look no further than the 2023 Cadillac LYRIQ. Powered by the Ultium Battery Platform, the LYRIQ delivers a sporty, responsive, and agile drive that makes every mile a milestone, and can get you from point A to point B smoothly.

The LYRIQ offers all-wheel drive and has two motors for power to all four wheels so you can enjoy more confidence whether it’s raining or snowing. With added power, you get the added capability of trailering.



The Ultium Battery is back and in full effect for the LYRIQ, as it enables a near 50-50 weight distribution of the vehicle and a lower center of gravity for a sporty, responsive and spirited drive for users.

The LYRIQ also offers a five-link front and rear suspension system for smoothing the drive in any road and weather conditions you encounter. The five-link suspension system on both the front and rear axles of the LYRIQ allows for independent tuning for a superior ride feel.

One of the most dynamic features of the LYRIQ is the on-demand driving mode, which gives you the power to choose your preference and the flexibility to adapt to changing road conditions. You have the option to select from tour, snow and ice, sport, and my mode.