The GMC Hummer EV is bringing sustainability to SUV lovers

The GMC Hummer EV is changing the game
Photo by Malik Brown of rolling out

Electrical vehicles are continuing to become more popular as time goes on, and the GMC Hummer EV is just another example of where the world is heading with electrical vehicles.

The Hummer EV is the world’s first and only all-electric super truck, with amazing on-road performance, combined with authentic off-road capability.


A new addition to the EV is the Ultium Platform, a dedicated, electric vehicle architecture that consists of interchangeable combinations of batteries and drive units. With a focus on delivering its customers more range at a lower cost, it is flexible enough to power everything from compact cars to trucks. The Ultium battery pack offers a range of 329 miles to get you to your destination.

Just like every other Hummer, they are built for off-road driving, which includes four-wheel-steering, up to 32 inches of water fording, and five skid plates and rock slides.


As far as technology, the Hummer EV offers a range of exciting features, such as Super Cruise with Automatic Lane Change, ultra vision with 18 camera views, including an underbody camera.

The interior of the Hummer offers two lunar experiences, which are considered shadow and horizon. The lunar shadow interior is a jet black and taupe color, complimented by tech bronze accents. The lunar horizon-themed interior still offers jet black and tech bronze features, but includes a light gray color.

For someone that’s looking to drive in a big-body SUV and is going into the lane of sustainability and efficiency, the Hummer EV is the vehicle that delivers.

