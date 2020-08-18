Hip Hop Public Health and Doug E. Fresh drop ‘Behind the Mask’ PSA

Hip Hop Public Health has done it again. Helmed by Doug E. Fresh, the organization has released a number of PSAs during the pandemic to bring awareness to ways that the public can curb the spread of COVID-19.

Fresh, who teamed up with a number of artists to bring us the anthem “20 Seconds or More” and the Spanish version, “20 Segundos o Más” about proper hand-washing technique, has now dropped a new song, “Behind the Mask.”

The R&B-inspired song with a hip-hop vibe is all about encouraging people to mask up.

Written by multiplatinum composer Quennel Worthy, the song features vocals by Fresh, Grammy-nominated singer Raheem DeVaughn and Grammy-winning rapper Darryl “DMC” McDaniels of Run-D.M.C.