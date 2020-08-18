Trey Songz shows off new tattoo of his son

Trey Songz is proud to be a dad and he got some ink to prove his love for baby Noah.

Songz used the social media platform Instagram on Monday, Aug. 17, where he shared images of his new ink. The tattoo featured his son’s face on his forearm with words “Noah’s Dad” written underneath.

The 35-year-old enlisted “Black Ink Chicago” star and celebrity tattoo artist, Katrina Jackson, also known as Kat Tat, to do it.

“My boy with me forever courtesy of @kattatgirl,” he wrote on the post.

“Such a pleasure. He is such a cutie and I’m so happy for you on your new journey into fatherhood! Thank you, Trey,” wrote Jackson in the comments.

Fellow artists also responded to the post.

Rapper Dave East responded with several fire emojis, while Fabulous jotted, “Locked in.”