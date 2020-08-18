 Skip to content

Trey Songz shows off new tattoo of his son

By Cassidy Sparks | August 18, 2020 |

Trey Songz at WGCI’s Summer Jam – (Photo Credit: Eddy “Precise” Lamarre)

Trey Songz is proud to be a dad and he got some ink to prove his love for baby Noah.

Songz used the social media platform Instagram on Monday, Aug. 17, where he shared images of his new ink. The tattoo featured his son’s face on his forearm with words “Noah’s Dad” written underneath.

The 35-year-old enlisted “Black Ink Chicagostar and celebrity tattoo artist, Katrina Jackson, also known as Kat Tat, to do it.

“My boy with me forever courtesy of @kattatgirl,” he wrote on the post.

View this post on Instagram

My boy with me forever courtesy of @kattatgirl 🖤

A post shared by treysongz (@treysongz) on

“Such a pleasure. He is such a cutie and I’m so happy for you on your new journey into fatherhood! Thank you, Trey,” wrote Jackson in the comments.

Fellow artists also responded to the post.

Rapper Dave East responded with several fire emojis, while Fabulous jotted, “Locked in.”

The “Slow Motion” singer surprised the world last year when he announced the birth of his first child in May. Since Songz welcomed his baby boy back in April the two have been seemingly inseparable, as he often posts many images of Noah.

View this post on Instagram

Big Noah

A post shared by treysongz (@treysongz) on



Posted in Music and tagged , , , ,