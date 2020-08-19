Michelle Obama apparently threw shade at Kanye West (video)

Michelle Obama appeared to take a veiled swipe at Kanye West’s presidential campaign, but not everyone picked up on it right away.

Some media members, however, did discern some subtle shade thrown the rapper’s way. During the former FLOTUS’ keynote speech on the opening night of the Democratic National Convention on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, they believe Obama took some jabs at the 42-year-old Birthday Party candidate by saying this is no time to “play games.”

“This is not the time to withhold our votes in protest or play games with candidates who have no chance of winning,” Obama said. “We have got to vote like we did in 2008 and 2012. We’ve got to show up with the same level of passion and hope for Joe Biden.”

Obama and her husband, former President Barack Obama, have unequivocally thrown their support behind presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris. But Michelle Obama’s commanding address to the nation created quakes that reverberated from Main Street to Pennsylvania Avenue. For the first time, she uttered the president’s name while authoritatively stating he is the wrong person to lead the nation out of its current condition.

Right on cue, the president reflexively fired back at Obama, tweeting that “she’s over her head” during a series of Twitter tirades.

Take a listen to Obama’s speech in its totality and measure the statement in context to see if you believe Obama dissed Kanye.