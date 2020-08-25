Laurence Fishburne leads stellar cast in Quibi series ‘#FreeRayshawn’

 Skip to content

Laurence Fishburne leads a stellar cast in the Quibi series, “#FreeRayshawn.” The short-form series stars Stephan James as Rayshawn, a Black man framed during an undercover drug sting. While barricaded with his family, Rayshawn connects with Steven Poincy (Laurence Fishburne), a New Orleans police officer. Through that connection, Rayshawn looks to exonerate himself and peacefully surrender. Throughout the ordeal, Rayshawn uses social media to document the standoff. “#FreeRayshawn” is streaming now on Quibi.

August 25, 2020

Jeandra LeBeauf is an Inglewood-based Sports & Entertainment reporter & Producer.