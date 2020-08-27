They’re back: NBA players have decided to resume playoffs

NBA players and league executives have agreed to resume the 2020 playoffs, though the details of when the games will start again are still being worked out.

The Los Angeles Times reported that the three games canceled on Wednesday, Aug. 26, will all be made up at a later date. The three games originally scheduled on Thursday, Aug. 27, will also be rescheduled for the near future.

On Wednesday afternoon, members of the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers had voted to cancel the rest of the season in the aftermath of the Jacob Blake shooting by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, which occurred on Sunday, Aug. 23. The Milwaukee Bucks, who normally play 45 minutes north of the site of the police shooting, had already canceled their playoff game with the Orlando Magic earlier Wednesday.

However, the LA Times reported that when players and league executives met on Thursday morning, Aug. 27, 2020, both parties were able to come to an agreement and restart the playoffs.

Contrary to LeBron James and his teammates, most of the players and teams wanted to continue playing without any stoppage, TMZ reported. In fact, one person who encouraged players to go back onto the court is Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green.

“The notion that athletes should just stop working but no one else in the world should stop is baffling to me,” Green tweeted Wednesday night. “Why stop doing the very thing that offers you the biggest platform to speak for those that look like me/a lot of us?”

The rest of Green’s message is outlined below under @money23green:

Green continued his train of thought with his next Twitter post.